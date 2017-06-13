Kodak Black Hey, Your Honor ... Cool If I Work with Criminals?

EXCLUSIVE

Kodak Black wants to make sure his next duet doesn't get his ass thrown back in jail.

Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, filed docs Monday asking the judge to clarify the conditions of Kodak's house arrest -- specifically if working with rappers with a criminal history would be a violation.

In the past, he's worked with Rick Ross, Gucci Mane and Young Thug ... all of whom have rap sheets. Kodak's been ordered not to associate with known felons, but wants an exception for work associates and family members.

Seems like the 20-year-old rapper's learning. The last time he violated house arrest -- by hitting a strip club -- it cost him 97 days in jail.

The judge has yet to rule on Kodak's request.