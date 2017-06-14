Leo DiCaprio Uncle Leo Comes Out to Play!

Tobey Maguire's adorable kids have it good -- their dad was Spider-Man, and if he needs a time-out, Uncle Leo DiCaprio's right there on the spot.

Leo was all ears Tuesday as Tobey's 2 kids, Otis and Ruby, chatted him up during a stroll through Manhattan. Tobey's estranged wife, Jennifer Meyer, was there too. At first glance, ya might think -- this is weird, where's Tobey? He's there ... in the back of the group, taking a phone call.

Tobey's bff has remained a regular with this crew -- even after Jennifer and Tobey split last year. They all did dinner in L.A. recently with Leo's parents.

One big happy modern fam.