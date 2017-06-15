Johnny Manziel's Fiancee Bre Tiesi Is Still Butt Flossin' In Miami

Johnny Manziel's Fiancee Still (Butt) Flossin' In Miami

EXCLUSIVE

Another day, another set of ridiculously hot photos from Johnny Manziel's bride-to-be Bre Tiesi ... who continues to annihilate our senses with scorching bikini pics on the beaches of Miami.

We thought Bre's attire couldn't get any more scant after we saw her on the beach with one of her gal pals yesterday, but after we saw the black number she pulled of today, our minds are changed.

Once again, Johnny was nowhere to be found in any of these photos, and once again we couldn't care less ... but we have to tip our hat to the young man.