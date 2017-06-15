Congressional Baseball Game Opens with Hero Cop and Group Prayer for Steve Scalise

Congressional Baseball Game Hero Cop Throws Out First Pitch

Breaking News

Capitol Police officer David Bailey -- one of the heroes who took out shooter James T. Hodgkinson -- opened the Congressional Baseball game with an emotional ceremony.

Officer Bailey came out on crutches at Nationals Park, yet still managed to throw out the first pitch. Bailey was injured while responding to the shooting Wednesday morning, and eventually helped take down Hodgkinson.

Before the game began, both teams -- Republicans and Democrats -- huddled up for a group prayer for the victims of the shooting. Rep. Steve Scalise was supposed to be playing in the annual event, but is still recovering after multiple surgeries.

The game helped raise a record amount of money for charity.