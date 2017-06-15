Sylvester Stallone's Rooting for Conor McGregor, 'He's the Real-Life Rocky'

Sylvester Stallone I'm Rooting for Conor 'He's the Real-Life Rocky'

EXCLUSIVE

Sylvester Stallone says he's Team McGregor all the way -- telling TMZ Sports he believes Conor has a real shot against Floyd Mayweather.

"Then again, I live my life in fantasy," Stallone joked.

Sly is a huge boxing fan -- but he's also one of the celebrity minority owners of the UFC. So, he's kinda got a dog in this fight ... the underdog.

"I always have the underdog."

Conor and Floyd are set to fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas on August 26 -- but Stallone says he's already made up his mind about going to the fight.