Carrie Fisher Died of Sleep Apnea ... Coroner Now Says

Carrie Fisher did not die simply from a heart attack, instead it was sleep apnea and a combination of other factors ... according to a new coroner's report.

The L.A. County Coroner released the statement Friday evening, but also said it could not conclusively determine what caused her death. As we reported, Carrie's death certificate says it was a "cardiac arrest" ... but also that further testing would be needed to pinpoint what caused the massive heart attack.

The new report does list heart disease and drug use under "other conditions" leading to her death. It also says she'd taken multiple drugs -- but the coroner could not determine if those drugs were significant enough to trigger the heart attack she suffered aboard a flight.

Carrie died 4 days later on December 27. She was 60.