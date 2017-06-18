Breaking News
Beyonce's dad weighed in on the birth of his twin grandkids six days after the infants weighed in.
Mathew Knowles took to social media Sunday with a digital birthday card to Beyonce's new baby boy and girl with a tag that said ... "They're here!" The card read ..."Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad." He also threw in hashtags like #beyonce #jayz #twins #birthday and #happybirthday.
TMZ broke the story ... the twins were born Monday but have remained in the hospital because of a "minor issue." Beyonce has also remained in the hospital with her newborns.
Mathew is the first family member to publicly shout out the birth.