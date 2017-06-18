Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Tour Paris Together

J Lo & A-Rod Love Birds do Paris

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ﻿were just like the rest of us while sight-seeing in Paris ... oohing and ahhing at the City of Light ... hand-in-hand, of course.

J Lo and her man toured the French capital Sunday, acting like regular tourists -- posing in front of landmarks, riding a tour bus and eyeing street merch from local vendors.

They visited the Tuileries Garden and the Louvre Museum in what looked like a busy day. Crazy thing is ... it doesn't seem like people noticed 'em all that much. Gotta be nice to dodge being a celeb for a day to fully enjoy the views.

A-Rod and J Lo probably thinking ... oui.