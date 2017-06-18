London Attack Vehicle Hits Pedestrians Near Notorious Muslim Mosque

Breaking News

A number of people have been seriously injured after a van plowed into groups of pedestrians near a notorious Muslim mosque.

The incident occurred just after midnight. London police say there are a number of casualties.

The Muslim Council of Britain says the van ran over a number of worshipers as they left the mosque.

The mosque has had a history of attracting Islamist militants, including the "shoebomber" Richard Reid and 9/11 terrorist Zacarias Moussaoui.

One person has been arrested but police are not saying if they believe more than one individual was part of the attack.

Story developing