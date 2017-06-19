Bob Barker Heads to ER After Bathroom Fall

Bob Barker had a nasty fall at home that scared him, so paramedics came and he took a trip to the ER.

We've learned the TV legend was in the bathroom of his Hollywood Hills home last week when he slipped, fell and hit his head. He called 911 and paramedics showed up to check him out but he didn't want them taking him to the hospital by ambulance, so his housekeeper drove him.

We're told there was no blood or visible injuries but Bob was pretty shaken, which is understandable after he took a nasty fall and split his head open back in October 2015.

The 93-year-old spent a couple hours in the ER and underwent a bunch of tests. Good news ... he's ok.

No word if Adam Sandler paid him another visit.