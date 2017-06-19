Bobbi Kristina Headstone Placed on Grave In Family Plot

Bobbi Kristina Brown's grave now has her headstone in place ... between her mother and grandfather.

The headstone is inscribed, "Resting Peacefully" and also has a musical note along the border. Bobbi Kristina was laid to rest in a family plot, right next to Whitney Houston.

It appears loved ones have visited the New Jersey cemetery recently -- flowers and an angel-like figurine have been placed on the marker.

Bobbi Kristina's headstone was installed as the investigation into her death continues. As we reported ... authorities in Georgia spoke to Nick Gordon's current girlfriend after he was arrested for assaulting her.

Gordon remains a person of interest in Bobbi Kristina's death.