The Slants Supreme Court Victory! Offensive Name is Free Speech

Asian-American rock group, The Slants, are free and clear to trademark their name after a Supreme Court ruling in their favor.

The Slants had attempted to trademark their controversial name back in 2011, but the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office shot them down based on the name being disparaging.

Monday, the Supreme Court said that law violates free speech, and therefore the trademark should be granted. It's a victory for the band, and potentially for the Washington Redskins ... whose trademark request was denied on the same grounds.

The Court's decision opens the door to a slew of arguably offensive language being trademarked.