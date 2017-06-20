Ken Doll All New Celeb Swagger!! Still No Penis

Brace yourself, Barbie ... Ken's kicking some brand new flava!

Mattel just rolled out a bunch of new Ken dolls with a lot more diversity -- new races, hairstyles and body types -- and we're thinking the guys in the factory might have had certain celebs in mind.

In all, California blonde Ken now has 15 new bros to hang with, and we paired 'em up with their doppelgangers.

For good measure, we also threw in the new Barbies that have recently come out. We're assuming Ken's still into her ... though, ya never know.