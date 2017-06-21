Bella Thorne Big Burger, Tiny Bikini ... In Scott Disick's Backyard

Exclusive Details

Bella Thorne might be trying to become the next model for Carl's Jr., and she's definitely back to hanging out with Scott Disick ... based on these photos.

The 19-year-old actress posed in a bikini while getting a grip on a massive burger -- we're not sure why, but we are sure she was doing it in Scott's backyard.

We noticed the setting looked familiar, and that's because it's the same exact view from his Hidden Hills pad.

Bella also posted a shot of her friend in the Lord's pool. Seems like those flowers he sent her last week really worked. For now.