Prodigy Cause of Death Delayed Pending Toxicology

Prodigy's autopsy is now complete and the Clark County Medical Examiner will not determine cause of death until there is a full toxicology report, but we're told that in no way insinuates drugs were a factor.

TMZ broke the story ... the Mobb Deep rapper died Tuesday morning ... just days after performing in Vegas. His team suggested he died after a lifelong battle with sickle cell anemia. Our sources also say Prodigy choked on an egg in the hospital shortly before he died.

Toxicology tests frequently reveal drug use, but authorities tell us the Clark County M.E. routinely performs these tests, even if there's absolutely no evidence of drug use.

We're told the tests will take 6 to 8 weeks to complete.

Prodigy was 42.