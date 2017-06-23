Donald Trump Says Obama May Have Planted Secret Recorders In Oval Office

Donald Trump Says Obama May Have Planted Secret Recorders in Oval Office

Donald Trump has created an outlandish justification for suggesting 42 days ago that his conversation with then FBI Director James Comey may have been recorded ... and he's pointing the finger at Obama.

Trump said on "Fox & Friends" Friday the reason he made his now-famous oblique reference to recording Comey was that the Obama administration was so deep into surveillance it was possible his predecessor wired the Oval Office.

The suggestion ... the wiring was so surreptitious, no one noticed it when Trump moved in.

Melania was by her husband's side and made it clear ... she's all in now and doesn't miss The Big Apple.