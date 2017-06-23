Fat Joe Says Phil Jackson Ruined N.Y. Knicks: 'He Stunk Up The Place'

Fat Joe Phil Jackson Ruined The Knicks ... 'He Stunk Up The Place'

EXCLUSIVE

Fat Joe is flat-out pissed at Phil Jackson for turning his beloved New York Knicks into a dumpster fire ... and now he's legitimately worried he'll DIE before they start winning again.

We spoke with Joe Crack about the Knicks prez trying to trade star Kristaps Porzingis (among many other questionable decisions) ... and he says P.J. has no business being in the front office, 'cause he "stunk up the place."

"I hope I'm alive when we're good, it's just that f**ked up." Joe says. "The whole s**t is messed up."

Joe thinks the Blue & Orange are so hopeless, he even makes a plea to the basketball gods for a miracle.