NBA's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Suspended 2 Games ... For Drunk Driving Arrest

NBA's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Suspended 2 Games For Drunk Driving Arrest

Breaking News

Detroit Pistons star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been suspended 2 games without pay for his March drunk driving arrest ... the league announced Friday.

He'll serve the suspension at the beginning of the 2017-18 season.

KCP was initially pulled over for speeding in Auburn Hills on March 29 when cops claimed they could smell alcohol and noticed his eyes were glossy.

During the incident, Caldwell-Pope told police he had 2 drinks of Hennessy that night -- but thought he was under the legal limit to drive.

Police gave him a breathalyzer and he blew a .08, resulting in the arrest. KCP struck a deal with prosecutors in May in which he pled guilty to 2 lesser DUI-related charges. In exchange, he got 12 months probation.