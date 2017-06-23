Kwame Brown Warns NBA Draft Picks ... Beware the Gold Diggers!

Kwame Brown Warns NBA Draft Picks, Beware the Gold Diggers!

EXCLUSIVE

Kwame Brown knows all about the pressures that come with being a top NBA Draft pick -- he was #1 overall in 2001 -- and he's dishing out his best advice to Markelle Fultz and co.

First things first, Brown says his #1 experience was different from everyone else -- because right after he was drafted by the Washington Wizards, Michael Jordan came back as a player ... and Brown says it got in the way of his development.

"My situation was unique and it'll never happen again ... unless LeBron James owns a team and then he comes back and plays at 40."

He continued, "Elton Brand [and] a lot of guys that were #1, they were given the keys to a team and told 'em to drive ... I was never given the keys. I was given the [junker]."

Beyond that, Brown drops some pearls of wisdom for the new NBA rookies -- especially when it comes to protecting that wallet!