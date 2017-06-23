Kwame Brown Warns NBA Draft Picks ... Beware the Gold Diggers!

Kwame Brown knows all about the pressures that come with being a top NBA Draft pick -- he was #1 overall in 2001 -- and he's dishing out his best advice to Markelle Fultz and co.
First things first, Brown says his #1 experience was different from everyone else -- because right after he was drafted by the Washington Wizards, Michael Jordan came back as a player ... and Brown says it got in the way of his development.
"My situation was unique and it'll never happen again ... unless LeBron James owns a team and then he comes back and plays at 40."
He continued, "Elton Brand [and] a lot of guys that were #1, they were given the keys to a team and told 'em to drive ... I was never given the keys. I was given the [junker]."
Beyond that, Brown drops some pearls of wisdom for the new NBA rookies -- especially when it comes to protecting that wallet!