Maxim Hot 100 Party Crawling with Celebrities

The Maxim Hot 100 party was blazing Saturday night, with tons of hot chicks.

The event was held during BET weekend at the Hollywood Palladium. Celebrity guests included Wiz Khalifa, Jamie Foxx, Abigail Ratchford, Shanina Shaik, Christina Milian, Karrueche, Joanna Krupa, Nick Cannon, Casper Smart, DJ Khaled, Hailey Baldwin, Kara del Toro and a lot more.

More than 2,000 people attended. Lots of music and dancing.

It's the 17th annual shindig, to celebrate the people who resonated in the mag during the year.