UFC's Michael Chiesa Ready to Smash Mom Hater Kevin Lee

Michael Chiesa can't wait to shut up loudmouth Kevin Lee ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna finish the designer label "dork" in Sunday's UFC main event.

Chiesa and Lee were the stars of a wild media event last month -- where Chiesa ran up on Lee for mentioning his mom... and got socked in the face.

MC's over the mama-drama, but told us he's PUMPED cause, "this time I get to ram my fist in his mouth and shut him up."

Chiesa knows a W moves him one step closer to Conor McGregor's lightweight belt ... AND wins his friends who bet on him a "butt-load of money" since Lee's the favorite.

BTW, Mama Chiesa will be in the building for the fight ... and told Mike to kick some ass!