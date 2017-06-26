Ice Cube's First BIG3 League Games Brought Out Big Celebs

Ice Cube's Big3 League First Games Brought Big Celebs

Ice Cube's BIG3 league kicked off this weekend with its first games ... and with them came a gaggle of big-time A-listers to watch.

Cube held his first games Sunday in front of 15k fans at the Barclays Center in NYC, and besides the stars on the court, there were a ton of others in the stands. They included Whoopi Goldberg, LL Cool J, James Harden, Jalen Rose, Lou Williams, Paul Pierce, D'Angelo Russell, Naturi Naughton, Fabolous, Michael Rapaport and others -- most of whom got some shots in with Cube ... photos, that is.

The BIG3 league rolls on through the summer, and is scheduled to conclude with a championship game at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas. Unless Floyd and Conor have something to say about it.

The games air tonight on FS1.