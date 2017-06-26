Leslie Jones Rips Ritz-Carlton Hotels, 'They Don't Like Black People'

Leslie Jones Screw the Ritz! 'They Don't Like Black People'

Leslie Jones ain't putting on the Ritz -- she's pissed about the service she got at L.A.'s Ritz-Carlton, and fired back at the hotel the same way Kanye West did George Dubya.

Fresh off hosting the BET Awards in downtown L.A. -- right next to the Ritz -- Leslie implored her 693,000 followers to NOT stay there, claiming "THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!"

Unclear what exactly happened to set her off, but the Ritz responded to Leslie's tweet with ... "@Lesdoggg We're sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we'll look into this right away."

We've reached out to her rep, but haven't heard back.