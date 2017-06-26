Leslie Jones Screw the Ritz! 'They Don't Like Black People'

Leslie Jones Rips Ritz-Carlton Hotels, 'They Don't Like Black People'

Leslie Jones ain't putting on the Ritz -- she's pissed about the service she got at L.A.'s Ritz-Carlton, and fired back at the hotel the same way Kanye West did George Dubya.

Fresh off hosting the BET Awards in downtown L.A. -- right next to the Ritz -- Leslie implored her 693,000 followers to NOT stay there, claiming "THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!"

Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 26, 2017

Unclear what exactly happened to set her off, but the Ritz responded to Leslie's tweet with ... "@Lesdoggg We're sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we'll look into this right away."

We've reached out to her rep, but haven't heard back.