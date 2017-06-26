Barack Obama Rough Waters Ahead

Barack Obama Takes the Fam White Water Rafting in Bali

President Obama was NOT the captain of this ship ... and he's totally cool with it.

The former Prez and Michelle took Malia and Sasha along for their latest vacation in Bali ... where they did some white water rafting. Based on Sasha's smile we're guessing these were class II rapids at best.

The Obamas also toured a rice terrace as they kicked off a 10-day trip that will end in Jakarta. Barack is making a speech there to the Indonesian Congress. Barack spent part of his childhood living in the country, so it's a bit of a homecoming.

He's going back in style -- reportedly staying at the Four Seasons in Bali where rooms can run several thousand per night.

Their $60 mil book advances should cover it.