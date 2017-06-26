Wynn Hotel Sues DC Club ... Your X is Marking Our Spot!

The Wynn Hotel's pissed its X is being whored around Washington, DC -- totally disrespecting their 21-year relationship together ... according to the hotel's new lawsuit.

The Wynn -- which owns XS Nightclub at Encore -- is suing XS Nightclub DC for using a similar logo. According to docs, the Wynn says it's had the XS rights since at least 1996 to market its restaurants, bars and nightclubs ... in this case a club at Encore.

The Wynn says the DC club is misleading customers into falsely believing its club is connected to the Vegas resort -- and, despite a warning back in May, it's still using the logo.

By the way, for its grand opening, the DC joint used the exact logo from the Vegas XS.

