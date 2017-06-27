Bill Cosby Calls Sexual Assault Town Hall Meetings 'Propaganda'

Bill Cosby just lashed out in the most bizarre way, saying reports that he's conducting town hall meetings on sexual assault are just "propaganda" ... despite the fact his P.R. people announced the meetings.

Cosby just said, "The current propaganda that I am going to conduct a sexual assault tour is false any further information about public plans will be given at the appropriate time."

Here's the problem ... Cosby's spokespeople, Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson came on "TMZ Live" Thursday and said the town halls would absolutely take place. We even questioned them about statements Cosby might make that could be used against him in his sexual assault retrial, and they said Cosby's lawyers didn't have a problem with it -- that they would coach him on what to say and not say.

Wyatt and Benson made similar comments the day before on "Good Day Alabama."