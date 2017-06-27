Deadpool's Back Guns, Kids & Stripper Homage

Deadpool's Back with Guns, Kids and Stripper Homage

Hide your kitty litter, Deadpool is BACK ... and this time, he's invading a kid's birthday party!

The big, red killing machine suited up to film "Deadpool 2" out in Vancouver -- where Ryan Reynolds jumped right back into action as everyone's favorite Merc with a Mouth.

Fun Fact: In one of the shots, Deadsy's wearing a vintage Crazy Horse shirt ... 'cause he's a degenerate who loves naked women.

Meanwhile, over in Atlanta ... Dr. Strange and Tony Stark hooked up on the set of "Avengers: Infinity War﻿" ... where they were joined by Bruce Banner (Hulk, for the glib).

Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch (with his Cloak of Levitation) and Mark Ruffalo are all playing their trademark characters in their war for Thanos' intergalactic space jewelry.

Both flicks don't come out until next year. So, hopefully these pics will scratch the itch for ya until then.