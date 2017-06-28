TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Bill Belichick's Biggest Secret? Dude Can Sing ... Says Girlfriend

6/28/2017 10:52 AM PDT

Bill Belichick's Biggest Secret? Dude Can Sing, Says Girlfriend

Breaking News

Bill Belichick is secretly the Bill Belichick of music -- so says his longtime girlfriend who just revealed the Patriots coach is a closet SINGING SENSATION! 

Linda Holliday dropped the musical bombshell in an interview with N Magazine, saying:

"I’ll tell you something about Bill ... He can sing. And he can sing well."

She noted, "You won’t hear it. You won’t see it. But he can sing well.”

Belichick -- who was sitting next to Holliday for the interview -- reportedly busted out a "boyish grin" when Linda spilled his secret.

So, we did some digging and actually FOUND a clip of Bill's pipes in action -- singing with Jon Bon Jovi! 

Look, he ain't exactly Pavarotti ... but cut the guy a break -- he was probably just a little tired from WINNING SUPER BOWLS! 

One more note, the interview was to raise awareness for the Bill Belichick Foundation which helps kids through sports. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web