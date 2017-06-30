Beyonce and Jay-Z Apparently Name Twins Rumi and Sir Carter

Beyonce & Jay-Z Twin Names Rumi and Sir Carter ... So It Seems

Beyonce and Jay-Z's twins' names are a mystery no more -- at least it appears that way.

It seems Rumi and Sir Carter are the new additions to the family. We know that because the company run by Bey and Jay that owns the trademarks to their names just filed legal docs to secure the rights to the names, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.

The trademarks are for fragrances, cosmetics, key chains, baby teething rings, strollers, mugs, water bottles, hair ribbons, playing cards, tote bags, sports balls and rattles and novelty items.

Short story ... Rumi and Sir are about to become part of the Carter empire.

Welcome.