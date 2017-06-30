'Property Brother' Jonathan Scott Says Jay-Z & Beyonce's Home Is a Masterpiece

'Property Brothers' Star Jay & Bey's Home Is a Masterpiece ... It Better Be for $90 Mil

Jay-Z and Beyonce aren't just buying a ridiculously expensive home in Bel-Air -- although it is $90 mil -- they're also buying a work of art, according to "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott.

We got Scott at LAX Thursday and asked him about the brand new mega mansion several real estate sources say the couple's struck a deal to buy.

It's reportedly a $15 million home that was flipped, but Jonathan explained why Jay and Bey's astronomical price tag makes total sense ... in Hollywood, anyway.

As we first told you, the mansion has 4 pools, a basketball court and a recording studio -- or as Jonathan puts it ... cha-ching, cha-ching, cha-ching.