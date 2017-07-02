Donald Trump Posts Altered Video of Him Attacking CNN at Wrestlemania (UPDATE)

Donald Trump Posts Altered Video of Wrestlemania I Can Clothesline CNN!!!

10:41 AM PT -- CNN released a statement saying ... "It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the President had never done so." They go on to say he should stick to doing his job ... instead of attacking their network. Donald Trump went ham on Twitter Sunday, posting a video of himself at Wrestlemania 23 where he beat up Vince McMahon, but this time he superimposed CNN as the recipient of his fake violence.

What can we say ... he is a President obsessed with cable news beyond reason.

What's especially troublesome ... everyone knows wrestling is fake, but the images look real, and the message is clear ... he's determined to pound the life out of CNN.

Somebody help, please.