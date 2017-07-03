'America's Next Top Model' Winner Eva Marcille in Test Mode for 'RHOA'

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' We Want 'ANTM' Winner Eva

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" wanna switch things up this season, and it's up to former "America's Next Top Model" winner Eva Marcille to pass the test.

Sources close to the production tell TMZ ... producers invited Eva for the upcoming season to see if she fits with the current cast. We're told she's already shot a few scenes with NeNe Leakes at her home.

Eva -- who won season 3 of 'Top Model' -- could possibly replace Cynthia Bailey or Porsha Williams because we're told one of them might be phased out next season on account of their story lines drying up.

Eva's age also makes her attractive -- at 32 she'd be younger than the other ladies. However, we're told the most important requirement is chemistry and drama. Eva's gotta bring it ... like she totes did on 'ANTM.'