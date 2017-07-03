Chauncey Billups Cavs Might Need to Wait ... 'Cause I'm RAW in BIG3

Chauncey Billups Playing Well in Ice Cube's BIG3 League, Cavs Job Still in the Air

Chauncey Billups might wanna put his consideration for the Cleveland Cavaliers front office job on hold ... 'cause he is KILLIN' it in Ice Cube's BIG3 League.

Chauncey played a game Sunday night at the Spectrum Center in North Carolina, and he looked like his old self ... draining 3's and setting up his teammates to score.

As we reported ... the ex-NBA baller was offered a front office job with the Cavs, and he's reportedly still mulling that over. He told reporters Sunday after his game that a decision should come in the next few days.

The only potential snag ... if Chauncey takes the job, he might have to ditch Cube's league mid-season. And as Cube said, he's got a contract with the guy. Problem?