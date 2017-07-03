Kanye West and 2 Chainz Meet UCLA Men's Basketball Team During Team Practice

Kanye West & 2 Chainz Ball So Hard with UCLA Men's Team ... During Summer Practice

The players on UCLA's men's basketball team ran into some super stars before a summer work out this holiday weekend ... none other than Kanye West and 2 Chainz!

The team rolled into the university's Wooden Center gym for a scheduled practice Monday, only to find 'Ye, 2 Chainz and some of their friends warming up the court with a game of their own.

The team did not play with the 2 rap stars, but rather just talked and posed for some pics ... including one of 'Ye with head coach Steve Alford.

Great now I have to deal with pops thinking he's way cooler than he really is 😐😑 pic.twitter.com/YSH8zBbAZu — Bryce Alford (@balford20) July 3, 2017

As we reported ... Kanye had 2 Chainz and his family over for dinner Sunday night.

Looks like their bro fest carried over to Monday.