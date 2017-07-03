Venus Williams Breaks Down at Wimbledon Press Conference Discussing Fatal Car Accident

Venus Williams Breaks Down at Presser Discussing Fatal Car Crash

Venus Williams broke down in tears Monday at a press conference when asked about the fatal car crash she's being blamed for ... and was left utterly speechless mid-sentence.

Venus Williams got emotional in her Wimbledon press conference when asked about her car accident pic.twitter.com/ROra21j8KY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 3, 2017

The tennis super star was doing a presser after her opening match win at Wimbledon, and when someone asked her about her car crash last month that left an elderly man dead ... she got very emotional and could not continue speaking.

We broke the story ... Venus is being sued for wrongful death after she was found at fault in a car accident that left 78-year-old Jerome Barson dead. Cops say she impeded oncoming traffic by trying to get past a street light.

Even in victory, Venus looks defeated here.