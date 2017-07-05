Alison Sweeney Wins Restraining Order Against Internet Troll

Former "Biggest Loser" host Alison Sweeney got a restraining order from a guy she claims has been harassing her on social media for years through at least 15 different accounts.

A judge has ordered Jon Christopher LuVisi to stay 1,000 ft away from Sweeney, her home, car, work and kids' school.

According to legal docs, Sweeney claims LuVisi's messages got more ominous over the past 9 months... trying to extort thousands of dollars from her. He threatened he had pictures of her genitals and said he would send them to her husband unless she paid him money.

LuVisi believes he's entangled in an affair with Sweeney. Whenever Sweeney attempted to block him, she says he'd just create a new account and continue his trolling.

According to the docs, his messages also grew threatening, making Sweeney fear for her safety after he wrote, "Bitch you better answer me" and "You can't hide from me you sorry ass bitch."

Sweeney says she contacted the California Highway Patrol in June and they contacted LuVisi's wife. She claims he was the victim of a catfish scam and carried on an online affair with someone he believed was Sweeney.