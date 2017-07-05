Amelia Earhart Survived Crash Claims New Documentary with Photo Evidence

Amelia Earhart survived what everyone thought was a fatal flight and ended up a prisoner of war ... this according to a new documentary.

As everyone knows, almost 80 years ago to the day, Earhart took off in her Lockheed Electra from New Guinea and vanished. Neither her plane nor her body were ever found. She was presumed dead.

But a new documentary -- "Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence" -- shows a photo taken on a South Pacific island days after she disappeared. The doc claims Amelia is in the photo, sitting on a dock, surrounded by people who might be her captors.

The documentary -- which airs Sunday on the History Channel -- claims the U.S. government covered it all up to save face.