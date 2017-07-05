Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Celebrate 4th of July Together with Kids

Ben Affleck One Thing's for Sure ... I'm Not Blue!!!

Ben Affleck did his best to blend in with the crowd during a 4th of July parade, but it didn't work ... at all.

Ben walked with his two of his kids, Sam and Seraphina, in the Pacific Palisades parade ... looks like he didn't get the blue shirt memo.

Ben's ex, Jennifer Garner, was there watching from the sideline with daughter Violet. The parade has been a family tradition for years and looks like it's gonna stay that way.

It's been 2 years since the two split but they've been doing the co-parenting thing, recently taking a family trip to the Bahamas.