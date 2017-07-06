Arnold Schwarzenegger Ask Me About My Son Joseph ... Viel Glück mit Google übersetzen

Arnold Schwarzenegger Lost in Translation Over Question About Son Joseph Baena

EXCLUSIVE

Arnold Schwarzenegger ﻿was more than happy to open up about son Joseph Baena's future prospects -- the snag ... he told us in German.

We got Arnold leaving Caffe Roma Monday in Bev Hills, and we wanted to know if Joseph -- who has stellar grades at Pepperdine, swims for the team and looks like a young Arnold -- has what it takes to become a movie star or politician.

The Terminator answered in his native tongue. Translation .... "You always ask me questions that I can't answer."

Verstanden.