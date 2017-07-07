Blue Ivy Raps on Jay Z's '4:44' Album Bonus Track!!!

Blue Ivy Carter Boom Shakalaka The Kid Can Rap!!!

Le freestyle de Blue Ivy sur 4:44 💙💙😍 pic.twitter.com/UvdQnd2SvB — BEYONCÉ DIVA (@Bey_Diva_) July 7, 2017

Jay Z and Beyonce's 5-year-old daughter spit rhymes in one of Jay's bonus tracks following the release of his "4:44" album on iTunes.

Blue Ivy makes her captivating debut in "Blue's Freestyle/We Family." We'll keep it real -- it's hard to tell what she's but it's still pretty freaking awesome how she keeps that beat on point. You can clearly hear her rap, "boom shakalaka" and "Never seen a ceiling in my whole life."

Winning life at kindergarten ... damn.