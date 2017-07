Janet Jackson Baby Eissa's First Escapade in America!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Janet Jackson touched down in New York Monday morning with her 6-month-old son, Eissa, and the little guy is one heck of a cute baby!

It's Eissa's first trip to the U.S. that we know of. The kid, whose dad is Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana, was born in London back in January and has been there as his parents hash out their divorce.

Wissam moved out of the couple's London pad in April, but no word yet on custody and where little Eissa will have permanent roots.