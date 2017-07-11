Anthony Weiner, Huma Abedin Come Together for Walk with Son

Anthony Weiner, Huma Abedin Still Have One Thing in Common We Love Our Kid

7/11/2017 7:24 AM PDT

Anthony Weiner and estranged wife Huma Abedin are going their separate ways, with one big exception.

The divorcing couple were walking their 5-year-old son, Jordan, Monday in New York City, and judging from the snapshot, they're trying to get along as co-parents.

Huma filed for divorce in May, on the heels of Weiner surrendering to the feds for sharing obscene photos with a minor. Weiner pled guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor and could serve as much as 27 months in prison.

He's scheduled to be sentenced in September.