Anthony Weiner, Huma Abedin Come Together for Walk with Son

Anthony Weiner and estranged wife Huma Abedin are going their separate ways, with one big exception.
The divorcing couple were walking their 5-year-old son, Jordan, Monday in New York City, and judging from the snapshot, they're trying to get along as co-parents.
Huma filed for divorce in May, on the heels of Weiner surrendering to the feds for sharing obscene photos with a minor. Weiner pled guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor and could serve as much as 27 months in prison.
He's scheduled to be sentenced in September.