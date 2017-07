Stacey McGill on 'The Baby-Sitters Club' 'Memba Her?!

Bre Blair is best known for playing the 13-year-old sitter Stacey McGill -- who is in a tricky relationship with the older Luca played by Christian Oliver -- in the timeless 1995 family film 'The Baby-Sitters Club.' Guess what she looks like now!