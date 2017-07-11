TLC's 'Willis Family' Father Pleads Guilty to Child Rape

TLC's 'Willis Family' Dad Pleads Guilty to Child Rape

Toby Willis -- the dad from TLC's "The Willis Family" -- is heading to prison for up to 40 years for raping a child more than a decade ago.

Willis pled guilty to 4 counts of child rape Tuesday in court in Cheatham County, Tennessee. He received two 25-year sentences and two 40-year sentences to run concurrently ... and we're told he won't get out until 2057.

As we reported ... the TLC star was arrested in September after an investigation revealed he had a sexual encounter approximately 12 years ago with an underage female.

"The Willis Family" featured Toby, his wife and their 12 children between the ages of 5 and 24 who make up a country music band. The show was canceled shortly after Willis' arrest.