Chad Johnson's Daughter Smashes 800m Record for Age Group

Chad Johnson's daughter, Cha'iel, straight-up DUSTED the competition in her 800m run Wednesday ... where she set a new U.S. record for 12-year-old girls.

It all went down at the AAU Track and Field National Club Championships today ... where mini-Ocho crossed the finish line at 2:14:80 -- almost 5 full seconds faster than her gold-medal winning Jr. Olympics run last year.

She's so far ahead ... you can barely see any other runners in the video.

Dad couldn't make it to the race ... but he was one proud papa -- especially when it came to Cha'iel's post-finish chest-thumpin' (probably cause he got flashbacks of his epic TD celebrations).

Ocho captioned his post: "Savage, won runs 2 laps, breaks their own & the meet record then walks off beating their chest like Denzel in Training Day, apple don't fall too far from the tree."