Baby Spice From The Spice Girls 'Memba Her?!

Emma Bunton is best known for her pigtail wearing pop-persona Baby Spice -- along side Scary, Posh, Sporty and Ginger -- as one-fifth of the '90s British girl group The Spice Girls. Guess what she looks like now!