Maxine Waters I Don't Know if Pence is Better than Trump

Congresswoman Maxine Waters wants to impeach Donald Trump, but she's not vouching for the proposition that the country would be in better hands with Mike Pence.

We got the Democratic rep from L.A. in D.C. Wednesday, and she hedged on Pence, saying there are a lot of unknowns. She still wants Trump out, but doesn't know if that would be a step forward or a step backward.

Waters is also skeptical about Pence, suggesting maybe he's knee-deep in the whole Russia thing.