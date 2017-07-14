George Lucas Scolds Autograph Seekers ... This is Why I'm Rich and You're Not

George Lucas Argues with Autograph Seekers About Making an Honest Living

George Lucas has some harsh advice for autograph seekers and compared the ones he saw Friday in NYC to beggars on a street corner.

The "Star Wars" creator was immediately peeved when a few people looking for his John Hancock -- not true fans in his opinion -- approached him. Instead of blowing them off, George lectured 'em on how to make an honest living ... in the movie industry.

The 'graphers didn't back down and it turned into a back-and-forth between a billionaire and a dude hustling to make a few hundred bucks.

Looks like this is George's new mission. He dropped similar pearls of wisdom last month in L.A., making it clear he's derailing the autograph gravy train.