Ex-Con/Model Jeremy Meeks Rolls with GF and Hired Muscle

Ex-Con/Model Jeremy Meeks With GF Chloe Green and Bodyguards

EXCLUSIVE

Jeremy Meeks was strolling WeHo with his heiress/model girlfriend Chloe Green, and he's probably got more bodyguards than any ex-con in America.

Jeremy and Chloe -- daughter of a billionaire and former "Made in Chelsea" star -- were leaving Catch restaurant Friday night when one of the bodyguards just wasn't having it with our photog.

Meeks was silent as he held Chloe's hand. As you know, he's filed for legal separation from his wife of 8 years. He listed the date of separation as June 24th, 4 days before he was spotted making out with Chloe on a yacht.