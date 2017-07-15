Shepard Smith Ask Trump and Co., 'Why all the Lies?'

Shepard Smith Asks Trump and Co. 'Why All the Lies?'

FNC Anchor Shepard Smith is incredulous, blasting President Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. Jared Kushner and the whole White House gang for repeatedly lying about their contacts with Russia during the 2016 election.

Smith couldn't hide his contempt as he talked to fellow FNC anchor Chris Wallace, noting the tide has turned and even Trump stalwarts now acknowledge the numerous lies ... all short of collusion but, as Smith says, why lie if there's nothing at the end of the road?

At one point Smith unleashes on Trump, literally leaving Wallace speechless.